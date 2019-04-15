PokerStars celebrated the 13th Anniversary of its iconic Sunday Million tournament by offering a $10 million guarantee for a $215 buy-in. It needed 50,000 entries to avoid an overlay.

After an unusual five hours of late registration, the tournament attracted an enormous field of 61,342 to exceed its eight-figure guarantee by more than $2 million. Out of 61,342 entries, almost 46,000 were unique players, with around 15,400 reentries. The tournament exceeded its guarantee within the first three hours.

In total, the prize pool reached $12,268,400—22.7% over its guarantee. In fact, it is the second largest Sunday Million in history, second only to PokerStars’ 10th birthday celebration in December 2011, which attracted more than 62,000 players to create a prize pool of $12.4 million.

That tournament in 2011 remains today PokerStars’ largest ever poker tournament; and this Sunday’s anniversary Million has become the second largest. It just about squeezes ahead of the WCOOP 2010 Main Event, which built a $12.215,000 prize pool.