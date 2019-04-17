PokerStars is soon to deal its 200 billionth hand of poker. To celebrate this landmark, the room is giving away more than $1 million through a variety of promotions—including the return of the highly popular milestone giveaway.

The promotion is already underway across all major markets including all the dot-com international sites, the European segregated rooms and New Jersey. It will be the first time in six years since the operator celebrated a hand count milestone.

PokerStars is expected to deal its 200 billionth hand on May 1. Players who are dealt into the 200 billionth hand will be awarded $10,000 instantly, regardless of the outcome of the hand and the format of the game.

Unlike the previous promotions, where the milestone hands only triggered in cash games, the 200 billionth hand can hit in tournaments too. However, this time, the room will not be running a countdown leading up to the landmark hand; nor will it be awarding money to players at cash tables every million hands. Instead, the room will be using the concept of what could be called “Chest Drops.”