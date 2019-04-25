US-facing offshore online poker network WPN, which operates Americas Cardroom and Black Chip Poker, has become the latest to declare a full-fledged war against bots.

A week after partypoker announced that it had refunded over $735,000 to players affected following the closure of 277 accounts, Americas Cardroom took similar action and reimbursed over $200,000 to thousands of players affected by bots that have infiltrated its network.

In a bid to show that the site is committed to keeping its site bot-free, Phil Nagy, CEO of WPN, recently released a video statement announcing that the network has introduced a new reimbursement policy under which players victimized by accounts found to be in violation of fair play standards, including botting, will be refunded.

In the statement, Nagy admitted and apologized for not dealing with the situation better but assured that the network will not make the same mistake again.

“Over the last year, our poker community has been very vocal about bots on WPN. As the CEO, I didn’t handle this well. I let personal feelings get in the way of what the business should have been doing,” said Phil Nagy, CEO of the Winning Poker Network.

“I apologize for not handling that better, and it won’t happen again,” Nagy added.