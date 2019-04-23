889poker has added to the spring tournament season, revealing its schedule for the annual XL Inferno festival to run next month.

The second in a trio of annual tournaments under the XL Championship Series brand, Inferno will return for eleven days, with a guaranteed prize pool of $1.4 million over 34 tournaments.

The series will coincide with the other major tournament series of the spring season, overlapping with PokerStars’ SCOOP, which boasts $75 million guaranteed, and partypoker’s KO Series, with its own $30 million prize pool.

The series has yet to be official announced by the operator, but details have been published on the 888poker website. The official 888 Twitter account has also teased the upcoming festival.