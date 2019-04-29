Partypoker has announced Omaha Series, a brand new online tournament series that will feature Pot Limit Omaha (PLO) games exclusively. $2 million will be guaranteed across 160 tournaments, split into Low, Medium, High and High Roller buy-in levels.

The Omaha Series will run at the end of April and into May and has been created in direct response to player requests that have asked for “more Omaha tournaments” via social media, live events and Player Panel meetings.

Omaha Series!

April 28th – 5th May

$2M GTD

Having already added in more PLO tournaments to the daily schedule, the growing success of these has led partypoker to running its first ever standalone PLO online tournament series.

“The Omaha Series on partypoker promises to be a great series and one that I’m sure you’ll enjoy. My advice is for you to give 'the great game’ of PLO a try,” said partypoker Chairman Mike Sexton on his blog.

The series promises to be a great success with numerous opportunities to play the great game of PLO for professional online players and recreational players alike. Players of all bankroll sizes will be able to participate in the tournament series thanks to its multiple buy-in structures which the operator uses to effect across most of its series.

Omaha Series events cost between $11 and $530 to enter. A variety of different formats will be available such as deep, PLO8 with a fast blind structure, hyper turbos and a PLO progressive knockout (PKO) tournament.

Partypoker already runs a PKO-exclusive tournament series (called, unsurprisingly, “KO Series”). Last year, it changed the rake structure of these tournaments, removing all rake on the bounty portion of all PKO tournaments. In real terms this meant a rake reduction to players of between 40% and 60%. That saving will be applicable to any bounty tournaments in Omaha Series too.

Four of the Omaha Series events have a $50,000 guaranteed prize pool for a $530 buy-in: Two on April 28 (the opening day) when and two on May 5, the final day.

Date Time ( CEST Tournament 28 Apr 18:30 Omaha Series #02-HR: $50K Gtd PLO [PKO] 28 Apr 20:30 Omaha Series #03-HR: $50K Gtd PLO 5 May 18:30 Omaha Series #43-HR: $50K Gtd PLO [PKO] 5 May 20:30 Omaha Series #44-HR: $50K Gtd PLO

The Player Panel was instrumental in bringing Omaha Series to life, partypoker has stated. Formed in January this year, the panel was created in order to allow for open and transparent dialogue between players, the poker community and the operator.

Among partypoker ambassadors on the panel include many of the industry’s best players, like Ike Haxton, Fedor Holz, Jason Koon, Patrick Leonard, Sam Trickett and Joao Simao.

The panel also will help shape the live and online policies and procedures as well as helping to adjudicate on high profile fraud or collusion cases, the company says. The Players Panel will also put their heads together to help develop strategies against the use of third party tools and software.

Professional poker pros will also be used as consultants on fairness, etiquette, cash game ecology issues as well as being used to develop and enhance partypoker’s core poker offering

The Omaha Series will run 28 April to 5 May on partypoker.