PokerStars appears to be reading another wave of new real money online poker games for 2019, with a new novelty game apparently dubbed DeepWater Hold’em progressing towards launch.

As revealed by pokerfuse and F5poker in the last few weeks, the company is expected to launch DeepWater in the coming days.

Updates also suggest that Split Omaha, presumably a game that will play like Split Hold’em but for PLO, is also being readied for a real money poker launch.

There are also suggestions that last year’s novelty games will make a return, potentially in tournament or sit and go format. As PRO revealed last week, the company is also exploring deeper integration with the UFC brand.