US-facing offshore online poker network Winning Poker Network (WPN), which operates Americas Cardroom and Black Chip Poker, is gearing up to host its most ambitious online poker tournament this coming summer.

Scheduled to run on July 16—right after the 50th anniversary of the World Series of Poker and the launch of regulated online poker in Pennsylvania—the event, dubbed “The Venom,” will have a guaranteed prize pool of $5 million.

It will not only be the biggest poker tournament in WPN history but also the biggest online poker tournament to be hosted by a US-facing site since Black Friday.