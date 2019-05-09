After months of speculation and rumors, partypoker has finally confirmed that MILLIONS Online will be back with yet another ultra-ambitious $20 million guaranteed prize pool.

It corroborates details first revealed by PRO over a month ago.

The record-breaking tournament is set to return this year with new dates, kicking off on December 1 and running for ten days. The tournament was earlier tentatively scheduled to run from November 24 through December 4.

This year, MILLIONS Online will only feature two Day 1 starting flights. Each of them will be played as a freezeout, PRO can reveal.

Players who bust the first flight get a second shot with Day 1B, but anyone with a stack at the end of Day 1A must carry that through to Day 2. There are otherwise no rebuys permitted.

Also, as PRO speculated last month, the buy-in for the third edition of MILLIONS Online has been doubled to $10,300. The change to the buy-in is in line with partypoker’s MILLIONS Live tour which this year will all have 10,000 buy-ins in the local currency.