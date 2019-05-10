Partypoker’s bounty-exclusive tournament series is set to return this month for its second edition this year boasting $30 million guaranteed.

Partypoker’s bounty exclusive tournament series, KO Series, is set to return this month for its second edition of 2019.

Running from May 12, the KO Series spans two weeks with a $30 million guaranteed prize pool across 226 tournaments.

It overlaps with PokerStars’ upcoming flagship series SCOOP that boasts a record-breaking series guarantee of $75 million.

The upcoming KO Series is double the size of the previous edition held in February and as big as the recently concluded Powerfest series. Average guarantee per tournament stands at $132,743—13% higher than Powerfest.