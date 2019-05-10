Partypoker’s bounty exclusive tournament series, KO Series, is set to return this month for its second edition of 2019.

Running from May 12, the KO Series spans two weeks with a $30 million guaranteed prize pool across 226 tournaments.

It overlaps with PokerStars’ upcoming flagship series SCOOP that boasts a record-breaking series guarantee of $75 million.

The upcoming KO Series is double the size of the previous edition held in February and as big as the recently concluded Powerfest series. Average guarantee per tournament stands at $132,743—13% higher than Powerfest.