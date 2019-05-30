The 11th edition of PokerStars’ Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) is in the books and the operator can claim a remarkable success, with a vast majority of tournaments easily surpassing their guarantees.

Scheduled to run for over two weeks, SCOOP 2019 came to an end on Monday night, paying out a staggering $105,133,091 across 219 tournaments. Over $18 million was paid across six Main Events, including three Pot Limit Omaha Main Events featuring in SCOOP for the first time.

Never in the history of PokerStars, nor in online poker industry, has a series paid out an amount exceeding nine figures. It beats its own record set last year during WCOOP when it paid out $99.5 million—just half-a-million shy of $100 million threshold. In 2018, SCOOP paid out $90 million across 183 tournaments.

As per the stats provided by PokerStarsBlog, SCOOP 2019 drew over 1 million entries. More than $15 million was awarded in first-place prizes.