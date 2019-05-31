It has been a thrilling period of time for online tournament players over the past few weeks as the major online poker festivals came to an end this week.

Over $115 million was guaranteed across half a dozen online tournament series, with almost all major operators scheduling a major event this month.

But it was PokerStars’ SCOOP, partypoker’s KO Series, GGNetwork’s Good Game Series 2 and 888’s XL Inferno that made the headlines over the past few weeks. These four major Spring series paid out a staggering $158 million across 637 tournaments beating last year’s record of $140 million.

Each of the four online rooms finished on a high as they surpassed their Main Event guarantees comfortably. Nearly $40 million in prize money was generated across the four series on last Sunday, making it one of the biggest day in recent history.