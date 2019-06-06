Growing online poker network GGNetwork (GGN) is giving away $500,000 through various promotions during the month of June, one of its biggest giveaway in recent history, the operator has announced.

The slate of promotions is to promote the “global” relaunch of its new fast-fold format, Rush & Cash, formerly called “Chinese Rush.”

The main giveaway is via the Rush & Cash Gold Hunt promotion, in which 800 players will win a share of $300,000 via a leaderboard promotion. But the giveaways throughout the month extend to other games too, with a $100,000 Omaha Festival leaderboard for PLO players and a $100,000 leaderboard for tournaments.

“With more than $500,000 in cash and prizes waiting to be snagged, June is going to kick GGPoker’s summer off in style,” said Paul Burke, Head of GGPoker.