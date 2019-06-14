PokerStars.IN, The Star Group’s segregated online poker room in India, has continued to expand its game offerings with the launch of the traditional Sit & Go (SNG) tournaments.

On June 6, PokerStars added several SNG variants, including heads-up, 6-max Knockouts, on-demand multi-table tournaments and the innovative ten-handed Fifty50.

Buy-ins range from INR 10 ($0.14) to INR 3000 ($43).

Our Sit & Go’s are now live! 🤩

⭐️ Variants: Heads-Up | 6-Max | 6-Max KO | 9-36 Players On Demand | 10-Max Fifty50… https://t.co/hdZOmMeayD— PokerStars India (@PokerStarsIN) June 07, 2019

Although the popularity of regular SNG tournaments has declined over the past few years due to the proliferation of fast-paced lottery-based SNGs like PokerStars’ Spin & Go, the format is still a staple across the industry. Surprisingly, the format was omitted when PokerStars India launched, presumably over liquidity concerns.

One year and two months later, the operator has finally expanded its game offerings to include the format.