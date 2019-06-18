GVC’s online poker room partypoker has finally rolled out long-awaited ecology changes that the company first began implementing nearly four years ago.

On June 17, the room deployed a major software platform upgrade across its global dot-com site forcing players to set a new player alias as well as restricting most third-party tools, including tracking software and HUDs.

The latest update also removed the ability to download hand histories, and player notes have been wiped.

These changes are being carried out as the company’s ongoing efforts to make the games cleaner and safer by leveling the playing field and giving players a “clean slate,” the company said in a recent press statement.

“This client update is one of a number of initiatives that we are working on in order to provide players with a safe environment where they can play online poker,” said Tom Waters, partypoker Managing Director.

“With this release, we are making changes to our software that will prevent third-party tracking tools from working. We want our players to have a fresh start and therefore we are asking all players to select a new alias so that all third-party tool tracking is lost for all our players,” Waters added.

Indeed, this week’s changes are just one step in many planned to improve cash game ecology. Next up will be a switch to fixed 100 big blind buy-ins by the end of this month across all cash games.