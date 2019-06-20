PokerStars continues to leverage the UFC partnership to promote its various game offerings with a new UFC knockout poker series as well as rebranding its existing Knockout Poker game, the company has revealed.

On June 23, PokerStars will change the name of KO Poker to UFC KO and give it a new look, with tables designed to resemble the famous octagon ring with new animations and sound effects.

On the same day, PokerStars will also launch a new online tournament series, UFC KO Poker Series across all its major markets. The series runs for eight days.

“Knockouts are synonymous with both poker and UFC,” said Christopher Coyne, Chief Marketing Officer, Stars Interactive Group, in a recent press statement.

“Our new game and the UFC KO Poker Series have all the ingredients to get both PokerStars and UFC audiences excited to join us in the virtual Octagon for more thrills, more entertainment and more exciting rewards. We’re looking forward to seeing who will be crowned our UFC poker champions!” Coyne added.