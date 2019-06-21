The schedule for partypoker’s online tournament series for the remaining half-year has been released, with six more online tournament series spread over the next six months.

There will be a series almost every month, starting with Powerfest in late July and capping off the year with a Christmas Series.

So far, partypoker has hosted six online tournament series this year. With six more scheduled, 2019 will mark partypoker’s busiest year for online MTT festivals, one more than in 2018.

In total, partypoker boasts that it is guaranteeing over $150 million in tournament series throughout the year.