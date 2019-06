Industry leader PokerStars has resurrected its last year’s novelties games Fusion and Showtime Hold’em, both twists on classic Texas Hold’em, in Multi-Table (MTT) format.

Dozens of Fusion and Showtime Hold’em tournaments have been scheduled to run on a trial basis across the operator’s global dot-com player pool.

They are available for $1.10 buy-ins and all are being played in 6-max hyper-turbo format with the traditional small blind-big blind structure.