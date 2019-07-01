PokerStars.IN, The Stars Group’s segregated online poker room in India, has signed professional poker player Sharad Rao as the site’s first dedicated Twitch live-streaming ambassador.

Rao, who hails from Pune in the Indian state of Maharashtra, has been enlisted to promote poker as a skill-based game in the country as well as expand its reach via the popular live-streaming platform Twitch, the company announced in a press statement last week.

PokerStars.IN is the first Indian online poker room to use the Twitch platform as a marketing tool.

“We are delighted to partner with Sharad as his passion towards the sport and the commitment towards the game is impressive,” said Ankur Dewani, CEO at Sachiko Gaming, PokerStars’ local partner who operates the Indian online poker room.

“Through live streaming, we want to build a larger poker playing community and make it an interactive platform for enthusiasts to discover and explore the life of a poker player,” Dewani added. “With him, we will be able to build awareness about poker being a skill-based sport and also aim to create regular poker content for people to enjoy and learn the sport, something that is currently underexplored in India.”