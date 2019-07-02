Six months after receiving a license to operate online poker in Portugal, gaming regulator SRIJ has finally authorized 888 to share liquidity with Spain.

Given the country’s small size, the operator held off returning to the market. Now it has finally been approved, it can be expected to launch soon.

On June 27, Portugal’s Serviço Regulação e Inspeção de Jogos do Turismo de Portugal (SRIJ) regulatory body announced that it had issued a license to 888poker for shared liquidity.

As per the official gazette, first revealed by PokerPT.com, 888 is approved to offer shared liquidity in Hold’em and Omaha variants, in cash games and tournaments.

The site is licensed on the domain 888.pt. At the time of writing, the “poker” tab of the website still shows a “coming soon” page. The online casino has been live since January.