After successfully hosting UFC KO Series last Sunday, PokerStars has now announced the dates for yet another online tournament series, its low-stakes MicroMillions.

MicroMillions, an annual fixture touted by the operator as the world’s most popular and richest series, will return for its 15th edition from July 14 and run for over two weeks.

While the full schedule has not yet been revealed, PokerStars has announced that this year’s MicroMillions will feature 146 tournaments—making it the largest schedule in the history of the series.