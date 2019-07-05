GVC’s online poker room partypoker continues to be in the headlines making improvements to its room as a part of room’s FairPlay initiative “to make partypoker a safe, fair and honest place to play.”

After forging ahead with its plan to ban tracking tools and removing downloadable hand histories, the operator has introduced a further string of game changes over the last two weeks.

Its efforts are an attempt to improve the playing experience by making them enjoyable for everyone, including both recreational and professional players. It has reduced the time to act in cash games, launched a new satellite format, and is running a new promotion for “good pros” who start short-handed games.