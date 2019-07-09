Online poker giant PokerStars is set to continue its trend of developing and innovating its core online poker product in its effort to remain the front-runner in the online poker industry.

After having launched half a dozen new cash game variants over the past year and a half, the world’s number one online poker room is now on course to introduce new game features that could launch in the near future, PRO can exclusively reveal.

New features that could soon be introduced to the tables includes a popular feature that show stack sizes and bet amounts in terms of big blinds, and a recreational-friendly element inspired by 888poker that will allow players to throw virtual items at other players.

But perhaps the most intriguing feature of all which would be a first of a kind in the industry—an option to cash out when all-in. The cash out amount would be based on the player’s all-in equity.