Following the success of the format in cash games and tournaments, PokerStars plans to expand the action-packed Short Deck variant to its immensely popular lottery-style Spin & Go game, PRO can reveal.

No details on the product have been revealed by the company, but based on new graphics files released in the PokerStars client—leading to PRO’s reconstruction of what the 6+ Spin and Go lobby might look like, above—it appears that the format will make its debut soon.

If PokerStars indeed launches a Spin & Go version of 6+ Hold’em, it will be the first online poker room to spread Short Deck in three-handed hyper-turbo randomized-prize pool format.