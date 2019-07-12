Partypoker’s iconic Powerfest series returns to the calendar for the second time this year, the company has announced. A total of $28 million in prize money is guaranteed over 15 days.

Like the previous edition, the series has been scheduled at a new slot: For the first time, Powerfest will get underway during the summer, kicking off on July 28 with 275 tournaments.

Compared with the last outing in March, the schedule might appear at first glance as a little lackluster. The previous edition had a $30 series guarantee spread over 255 tournaments, averaging close to $120,000 in guarantees per tournament.

Despite the schedule expanding in size, the overall guarantees of the upcoming Powerfest edition have been scaled back to $28 million—a drop of 6.67%. Average guarantee per tournament has also decreased to a little to just over $100,000. It is also down on May 2018’s $40 million series.

However, there is no exact like-for-like comparison, as partypoker has never hosted a series so deep in summer. Indeed, it is normally quiet across the industry—PokerStars, for example, host their SCOOP and WCOOP majors in spring and autumn, respectively, leaving the summer for the much smaller MicroMillions.