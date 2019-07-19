The newly launched online poker room Run It Once Poker has made an all-out effort to boost its traffic by launching a string of new promotions.

Three lucrative cash game promotions include the return of 101% Week that caused a huge spike to the room’s traffic in June.

Other promotions, such as Splashy Hours, that gives 80% rakeback twice a day, and a leaderboard promotion giving away €400 every Sunday, are also being run by the site this month.

“We’re currently running a few new promotions that focus on attracting additional players to our games,” a spokesperson stated. “Moving forward, we’ll continuously strive to offer new and improved promotions that bring extra value to our players.”