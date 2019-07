A year after PokerStars implemented “Seat Me” functionality in its ring-fenced Italian market, the operator has brought back table and seat selection at the €5/€10 stakes on a trial basis.

The reintroduction of table selection enables PokerStars’ greater adaptability over which games use the operator’s blind lobby and which use the traditional lobby system, the room says.

The room says it will continue to monitor the results as they “continue to seek the right balance for [their] poker system.”