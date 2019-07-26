European online poker operator Winamax has unveiled the details for the 25th installment of its flagship tournament series, Winamax Series.

For the autumn edition, the operator has guaranteed €14 million, €2 million more than the previous edition held in March and €1 million more than the series in September last year.

It makes it the largest tournament series run by the operator in its history. It kicks off on September 1 for the standard twelve days with a total of 169 events.

To compare with the previous edition, total guarantees are up 17% and the average guarantee has shot up to over €10,000 from €72,700 to €82,800. That is an increase of nearly 14% despite three additional events.

In September 2018, Winamax Series guaranteed €13 million across 170 tournaments for an average event guarantee of €76,500.