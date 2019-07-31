Worldwide online poker leader PokerStars is testing out a five-handed structure at micro-stakes cash games in its European segregated market comprising of French, Portuguese and Spanish players.

The new structure came into effect on July 24, just days after the operator brought back table and seat selection at the €5/€10 stakes on another trial basis in the ring-fenced Italian market.

The switch from 6-max to 5-max tables have been implemented at NLHE and PLO 2NL and 5NL ring games shared by French and Spanish players. The changes have also been carried out at fast-fold Zoom games, which is shared by all the three countries including Portugal.

All other stakes, as well as full-ring tables, have remained unchanged. Limit Hold’em and the newly launched Showtime Hold’em have also been left out of the testing process.