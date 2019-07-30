PokerStars is trialing a new feature at its play money cash tables that allows players to immediately receive a portion of the pot equal to their equity when they are all-in with no further action pending.

Termed “All-in Cash Out,” the new feature injects an element of a house-backed game into the otherwise peer-to-peer based game of poker by charging players a premium to take over their action in the hand.

The new feature was first discovered by PRO earlier this month.

As predicted, the feature works by calculating the equity of players that are all-in and offering them the option of cashing in that equity for a 1% fee. The house then essentially takes over their action and collects their winnings—or chalks up the money paid in exchange for the player’s equity as a loss.