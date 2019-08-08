Online poker operator partypoker has announced a new promotion dubbed Cash Splash that gives away half a million dollars over the course of four weeks.

Started on August 5 and running through September 1, players can participate in the promotion by completing daily challenges. These missions are straightforward: Players must play a set number of cash or FastForward hands, or enter SPINS games or tournaments.

Upon completing these challenges, players unlock a “Click Card” and receive a ticket to a freeroll with $2000 in prizes. These freerolls run every day throughout the promotion at 19:00 BST.