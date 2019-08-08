PokerStars has ended the 5-max format trial at micro-stakes cash games in its European segregated market comprising French, Portuguese and Spanish players.

Last month, the operator had switched 6-max tables to 5-max at NLHE and PLO 2NL and 5NL cash games, including the Zoom tables, on a trial basis.

No changes were made to other stakes nor full-ring tables. Showtime Hold’em which recently made its debut in the French market was left out of the testing process, and was Limit Hold’em.

The room had said that it “will closely monitor results before considering further rollout.”