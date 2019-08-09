Online poker operator partypoker has begun the full-scale deployment of real name cash game tables following a software update to its client on August 7.

Dozens of designated real name tables have been deployed across all stakes ranging from NL2 to high-stakes NL20k. These tables are available in 6-max and heads-up format sitting next to the regular tables with the usual screen names.

However, starting Monday, August 12, real name tables will be made compulsory at all heads-up and 6-max high stakes tables, a partypoker representative told PRO.

“Ring Games at stakes $5/$10 and below will have optional Real Name tables at each stake but for all Heads-Up games and High Stakes games Real Names will be compulsory,” a partypoker representative said.

Partypoker spokesperson Rob Yong confirmed their return via a tweet earlier this week.