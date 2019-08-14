Online poker room partypoker has ceased offering all real money gambling services in various, predominantly Asian, markets.

While no official statement has been issued, details first emerged in emails sent to players residing in those countries on August 9, with the ban taking effect on Monday, August 12.

“Following a recent review, we have decided to stop offering real money games to players in a small number of countries,” the company said in response to a player’s query on Twitter.

Although partypoker has not announced the list of excluded countries, based on player reports in poker forums and social media, the affected jurisdictions are thought to include Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Serbia, South Korea and Vietnam.