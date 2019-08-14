888Poker has quietly released the schedule for its flagship online tournament series XL Eclipse, the third in a trio of annual tournaments under the XL Championship Series brand.

Taking place from September 12 for eleven days, the upcoming autumn edition of the XL series will offer $1.4 million guaranteed prize pool spread across the usual 34 events.

As seen in the previous XL editions this year, the Main Event will come in three different variations: the $250 buy-in Main Event guarantees $500,000; the $33 Mini guarantees $50,000 and the $5.50 buy-in Micro Main Event has a $15,000 guaranteed prize.