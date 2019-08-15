PokerStars’ Indian room continues to tweak its game offerings as it continues to seek inroads into the highly competitive market with entrenched local competition. This time, the operator has taken the surprising step of withdrawing the ubiquitous lottery-style sit and go game format, Spin & Go.

Starting August 16, players in India will no longer be able to play the highly popular three-handed Sit and Go game with randomized prize pools.

“Our Spin & Go’s will indeed be ending on August 16,” said PokerStars.IN support in response to a player’s query. “These tournaments have been a feature since the India launch, so we say goodbye to them with a sense of nostalgia, but confident that other tournament formats and promotions will fill the gap left by their departure.”