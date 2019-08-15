A new filter in the PokerStars client hints that the operator may be looking to deploy a new tournament format called Swap Hold’em.

First deployed in smaller regional markets earlier this week, and more recently in larger clients including the UK, Swap Hold’em appears in “game” filter for both Sit and Go and Tournament tabs of the client.

It sits alongside traditional games like No Limit Hold’em, Limit Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha, and the variants 6+ Hold’em and Showtime Hold’em additions, which both recently debuted in tournament format.