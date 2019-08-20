PokerStars has announced the full schedule for its flagship online tournament series, the World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP).

While the dates were already confirmed by the operator last month, the full schedule, along with overall series guarantee, has now finally been revealed by the operator.

This year, the prestigious online tournament festival has been scheduled to run from September 5 and spans nearly three weeks, with total guarantees of $75 million—the largest in the history of WCOOP. It represents an increase of 7% on last year’s $70 million schedule.

However, due to an increase in the number of events from 61 to 73, the average guarantee per tournament has dipped to $342,000 from $385,000 seen in 2018

“The team at PokerStars has designed the WCOOP that we would like to play and added the biggest guarantee to date,” said PokerStars’ Managing Director & Commercial Officer of Poker, Severin Rasset.

Buy-ins range from $2.20 to to $25,000 for the Super High Roller.

“We aim to give all our players a chance to find a tournament for them. That’s why we are offering a large range of formats, buy-ins and plenty of routes to qualify. The 20-day tournament series is going to be huge for everyone and we can’t wait to see the results,” Rasset added.