In a surprise move, online poker giant PokerStars has deployed a new rule across all its major markets that set the maximum number of cash game tables a player can play simultaneously to four.

It ends a long-standing policy of allowing most players to play up to 24 tables at any time. It could have a pronounced impact on the ecology of its ring game tables.

“Maintaining a healthy poker ecosystem and balancing the interests of all our players is at the core of what we do,” wrote Severin Rasset, PokerStars’ Managing Director & Commercial Officer of Poker, in a blog post announcing the change. “It is our responsibility as hosts to ensure that every player has a safe and enjoyable poker experience.”

The change comes into effect immediately. It applies to all 6-max, full ring and heads up cash games across all game types.

However, its fast-fold “Zoom” cash game tables are not constrained by the new table limit. The current rule, though in need of updating following this week’s change, permits up to eight zoom tables to be played at one time.

All forms of tournaments, including Spin and Gos, MTTs and SNGs, are also exempt from this rule; these remain unlimited.