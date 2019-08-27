GGNetwork, one of the world’s fastest growing online poker networks, will be introducing yet another innovative industry-first feature dubbed “Smart Betting.”

The upcoming built-in feature is designed to enhance betting sizes for mobile users by suggesting bet size options based on their “personal [betting] patterns,” the company stated.

“Smart Betting is going to make playing poker on mobile way easier and smoother,” said Jean-Christophe Antoine, Head of GGNetwork. “It’s always a hassle to type the amount you want to bet or be accurate with bet sliders so you now have the option to use Smart Betting if you like it!”

Prepare yourselves for an enhanced Mobile experience from next Monday. After Smart HUD last year, we give you Smart… https://t.co/7GKxANf7hi— GGNetwork (@GGNetworkcom) August 26, 2019

This feature is set to be released on September 2, PRO can reveal. It will be available only for mobile apps and will work on both Hold’em and Omaha cash game formats and the network’s fast-fold Rush & Cash format.

Tournaments and All-in or Fold variant will not be supported at the time of launch. Players will have to manually enable this feature for the bet suggestions to be displayed.