PokerStars.IN, The Stars Group’s segregated online poker room in India, has launched another new campaign, “Made for Poker,” featuring brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Nawazuddin “Nawaz” Siddiqui.

It is the second marketing campaign run by PokerStars India in six months. The first one in March followed the signing of Siddiqui, and the company launched India’s first ever television commercials for online poker.

“With #MadeForPoker, PokerStars India wants to connect with people from all walks of life and to make them aware of the potential poker player within them,” said Ankur Dewani, CEO of Sachiko Gaming, PokerStars India’s partner.

“We want [to] help people to understand the game better and encourage them to play safely on a secure, regulated platform such as PokerStars India,” Dewani added.