Leading French online poker room Winamax appears to be preparing its debut in the Italian regulated gambling market with the launch of an online sportsbook platform, PRO can reveal.

On the Winamax.IT domain, an Italian-language landing page has been recently created that reads “Coming Soon… Discover all our sports betting offers!”

No public dates for the sportsbook launch have been released by the operator yet. However, the website suggests that it will launch sports unaccompanied by poker.

It is unclear whether the operator is waiting for the final authorization from the Italian gambling regulator, ADM, but, as per the homepage, the operator states that Winamax is authorized by the Customs and Monopolies Agency under Concession No. 15218.