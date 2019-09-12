The Winning Poker Network (WPN), best known through its US-facing offshore flagship room Americas Cardroom, has completed the first major rollout of its new revamped software in what is being described as one of the largest platform upgrades in years.

The update deployed on September 5 comes with several improvements and key enhancements. It boasts an overhauled poker platform promising more video game-like playing experience.

Built on HTML5, it includes various visual improvements such as larger and colorful poker chips, new avatars and nameplates and a cleaner UI. The new software platforms also allows the network to write and deploy product upgrades quicker, the operator stated.

WPN had been looking to revamp their online poker platform since 2015.

“We knew it would be a seriously costly and time-intensive endeavor, however at the same time, we also knew that with our network’s rate of growth, it had to be done,” said WPN in the company’s blog post.