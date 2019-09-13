Following an encouraging response from its new online poker room in Portugal, 888 has announced its plans to take further advantage of European shared liquidity by seeking to re-enter the French market in 2020.

“We’re currently looking into France for 2020, which will require the relevant internal and regulatory approvals,” Yaniv Sherman, 888’s Head of Commercial Development, told pokerfuse in an exclusive interview published earlier this week.

The announcement comes just months after 888 launched its operations in Portugal to become only the second operator to offer online poker under a license in the country. It also became the fifth network to offer shared liquidity in Southern Europe.

Sharing the player pool with its existing Spanish network had an immediate positive effect on its cash game traffic, growing almost two-thirds in a few weeks. The network currently averages close to 200 concurrent cash game players.

The same was highlighted in the company’s half-year report published this week.