The major September online poker festival season guaranteeing nearly $200 million is on its final course with two tournament series coming to an end on Sunday.

KO Series by partypoker ended on a high with a total prize pool of $37.2 million, exceeding its advertised $30 million by 24%.

Running over two weeks, the bounty-exclusive tournament series culminated in nine Main Events—5 NLHE and 4 PLO—of which two awarded more than $1 million.

The $2100 buy-in NLHE Main Event boasting $1 million in guaranteed prize money drew a field of 631 entries to smash its guarantee by nearly 30%.

The much smaller $320 buy-in Main Event also had a $1 million guarantee; it needed over 3200 entrants to cover. It succeeded in attracting 3766 total entries to build a prize pool of $1.15 million.

The low-stakes $11 Main Event attracted the biggest turnout of the series with a total of 5962 entrants.