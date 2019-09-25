With the final table of the Main Event of PokerStars’ World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP) still to play out today, the attendance figures throughout the series suggest that it the festival has been a resounding success.

Running over a three-week period, this year’s WCOOP has generated a record-breaking $104,733,898 in prize money across 219 tournaments, surpassing its advertised guarantee of $75 million by almost 40%.

This makes it the richest WCOOP in its eighteen-year run and the second-largest online tournament series to be ever conducted by PokerStars or, indeed, anyone. In 2018, WCOOP awarded just shy of $100 million in total prize money.

However, WCOOP 2019 was inched out by SCOOP. Earlier this year, it paid out a little over $105 million—the first-ever online tournament series to reach nine figures and the new high watermark for an online tournament festival.