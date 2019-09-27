More operators are switching to a lower-variance payout structure for the ever-popular lottery-style sit and go format.

In the last month, at least three operators have tweaked their payouts, including Unibet in France, iPoker and now partypoker, in an attempt to make them more appealing to players.

Unibet, the operator that started the trend by launching its low-variance HexaPro last year, recently replaced the 1.5x prize pool multiplier with 2x multiplier on its French network.

Soon after, iPoker announced changes to the prize structure of Twister, the operator’s own take on the format, introducing new prize pool multipliers and increasing the frequency of 10x multipliers.

Now partypoker is following in the footsteps of its competitors. It has replaced the 4x and 6x prize pool multipliers with 3x and 5x. It also reduced the probability of a 2x prize, seemingly inspired by recent changes by industry leaders PokerStars and Winamax.