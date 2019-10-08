Winamax has launched a new collection-style promotion at its lottery sit and go games, themed around the Monopoly board game through a partnership with Hasbro.

Starting last week and running through to October 20, players can claim extra prizes when winning “2x” multiplier tournaments. These can vary from entry into a €25,000 freeroll to instant cash prizes up to 100 times the buy-in of the tournament.

While Winamax has run similar promotions in the past, it is the first time the company has worked with such a brand to launch a themed game. And it has been seemingly very successful so far—less than one week in, already €275,000 has been given away in extra prizes. There are almost two weeks remaining.