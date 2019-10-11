Online poker giant PokerStars has launched a new, faster version of its Lottery Sit and Go game, Spin & Go Flash, in Italy for real money on a trial basis.

It comes just days after Poker Industry PRO and sister site pokerfuse exclusively revealed that the Flash variant was in the works. And just as predicted, Spin & Go Flash is heavily inspired by Winamax’s new Expresso Nitro in both structure and implementation.

The game operates around the same structure as the regular Spin & Go: three-handed tournaments, fast-paced, winner-take-all format where the is determined randomly at the start of the tournament.

However, there are two major changes that distinguish Flash and Nitro variants from the regular ones:

Players start the game with much shallower stack: 300 chips (15 big blinds) instead of 500 (25 big blinds),

Blind levels go up every minute instead of the usual three.

The result is a tournament that lasts just a few minutes.

Like Expresso Nitro, and unlike other Spin & Go variants on PokerStars, Flash does not occupy a separate tab in the lobby. Rather, the games are available right alongside traditional Spin & Go games. In fact, the entire “regular” Spin and Go tab is branded Flash, giving the impression that it is the default game.