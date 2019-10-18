A new schedule has been rolled out by partypoker, increasing the number of daily tournaments and pushing up guarantees.

Partypoker has once again caught players’ attention with several new announcements made over the last few days with the focus on improving the room’s tournament offerings.

A new schedule has been rolled out, increasing the number of daily tournaments and pushing up guarantees throughout the weekly schedule.

The operator has also scheduled a “partypoker MILLION,” making a return after 13 years, on a trial basis. The tournament boasts a $1 million guarantee for a buy-in of $215.

Based on player feedback, partypoker has also announced that, starting October 27, satellites will award tournament dollars (T$) instead of tickets, giving players “complete flexibility” to play any online tournament available at partypoker for the next 12 months.