Partypoker has once again caught players’ attention with several new announcements made over the last few days with the focus on improving the room’s tournament offerings.

A new schedule has been rolled out, increasing the number of daily tournaments and pushing up guarantees throughout the weekly schedule.

The operator has also scheduled a “partypoker MILLION,” making a return after 13 years, on a trial basis. The tournament boasts a $1 million guarantee for a buy-in of $215.

Based on player feedback, partypoker has also announced that, starting October 27, satellites will award tournament dollars (T$) instead of tickets, giving players “complete flexibility” to play any online tournament available at partypoker for the next 12 months.