It is now a lot cheaper to play cash games on PokerStars’ segregated online poker room in India: The operator has reduced rake by approximately 3% to 13% in micro and low-stakes and up to nearly 40% in high stakes games.

Not only has the operator drastically reduced the rake percentage, but the rake cap has also been dropped significantly, with some stakes seeing a 33% reduction.

“We are constantly reviewing our offering in order to create the best experience for our players. After much analysis and feedback, we’ve made some changes to our rake structure,” a PokerStars.IN representative wrote on social media.

The changes came into effect on October 7 across all game types and limits. Stars Rewards, the operator’s loyalty program, remains unchanged.